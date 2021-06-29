X

    WWE's Seth Rollins Announces That He and Becky Lynch Are Getting Married Tuesday

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 30, 2021

    Photo credit: WWE.com

    WWE stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are getting married.

    Fans were tipped off when Rollins referenced his impending nuptials in an Instagram story:

    Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT

    Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch getting married today?<br><br>If so, huge congrats to them! Awesome news. <a href="https://t.co/Lcg8ibiaNF">pic.twitter.com/Lcg8ibiaNF</a>

    WWE subsequently confirmed the news.

    Lynch originally announced their engagement in August 2019:

    The Man @BeckyLynchWWE

    Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life. ❤️💍❤️ <a href="https://twitter.com/WWERollins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wwerollins</a> <a href="https://t.co/pfMEyEltGS">pic.twitter.com/pfMEyEltGS</a>

    However, The Man said in April 2020 they were putting off the wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Lynch also put her career on hold after becoming pregnant. She hasn't appeared on WWE programming since May 2020. She gave birth to her and Rollins' first child, Roux, last December.

    PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported June 18 that the former Raw women's champion was starting to work out at WWE's Performance Center in preparation for her return to the squared circle.

