Ronda Rousey, Travis Browne Reveal They're Expecting Daughter in Pokemon-Themed Video

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Two months after announcing they were expecting their first child, Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne released a unique gender-reveal video.

Rousey and Browne took inspiration from Pokemon to announce they are expecting a baby girl:

Rousey has not been shy about hiding the fact she is a Pokemon superfan.

The former UFC and WWE champion used to moderate an online Pokemon forum, so it makes sense that she would incorporate it into her gender-reveal video.

“I got the trading cards first," Rousey told MMA Fighting about the origins of her Pokemon obsession in 2014. "Then I got the video game. I got it on Gameboy Color. My first game was Pokemon Blue and my first Pokemon was a Charmander.”

Rousey and Browne, a former UFC heavyweight fighter, announced in April that Rousey was about four months pregnant. She is due to give birth in September.

Rousey last competed for WWE in 2019 when she was defeated by Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match for the Raw and SmackDown women's titles at WrestleMania 35.