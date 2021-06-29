X

    Ronda Rousey, Travis Browne Reveal They're Expecting Daughter in Pokemon-Themed Video

    Adam WellsJune 29, 2021

    Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

    Two months after announcing they were expecting their first child, Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne released a unique gender-reveal video. 

    Rousey and Browne took inspiration from Pokemon to announce they are expecting a baby girl:

    Rousey has not been shy about hiding the fact she is a Pokemon superfan.

    The former UFC and WWE champion used to moderate an online Pokemon forum, so it makes sense that she would incorporate it into her gender-reveal video. 

    “I got the trading cards first," Rousey told MMA Fighting about the origins of her Pokemon obsession in 2014. "Then I got the video game. I got it on Gameboy Color. My first game was Pokemon Blue and my first Pokemon was a Charmander.”

    Rousey and Browne, a former UFC heavyweight fighter, announced in April that Rousey was about four months pregnant. She is due to give birth in September. 

    Rousey last competed for WWE in 2019 when she was defeated by Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match for the Raw and SmackDown women's titles at WrestleMania 35. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Zahabi Believes Nate Diaz Is 'Scariest Street Fighter in MMA'

      Zahabi Believes Nate Diaz Is 'Scariest Street Fighter in MMA'
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Zahabi Believes Nate Diaz Is 'Scariest Street Fighter in MMA'

      Jed Meshew
      via MMA Fighting

      Khabib: Retirement ‘Released Myself from This Prison in a Way’

      Khabib: Retirement ‘Released Myself from This Prison in a Way’
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Khabib: Retirement ‘Released Myself from This Prison in a Way’

      Damon Martin
      via MMA Fighting

      Fight Night Winners and Losers ✍️

      💪 Gane dominates for UD win 🤕 Eye poke ends Pineda-Fili fight 📲 We break down Saturday's card

      Fight Night Winners and Losers ✍️
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Fight Night Winners and Losers ✍️

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report

      Dana, Ngannou’s Agent Get into Heated Exchange 😧

      Dana, Ngannou’s Agent Get into Heated Exchange 😧
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Dana, Ngannou’s Agent Get into Heated Exchange 😧

      MMA Fighting Newswire
      via MMA Fighting