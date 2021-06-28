X

    Jason Kidd, Nico Harrison Officially Announced as Mavericks Head Coach, GM

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 29, 2021

    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Dallas Mavericks officially announced the hirings of new head coach Jason Kidd and general manager Nico Harrison on Monday afternoon. 

    Mavs PR @MavsPR

    Welcome back to Dallas, J-Kidd! Jason Kidd has been named the 10th head coach in franchise history. <a href="https://t.co/USSpQjuB93">pic.twitter.com/USSpQjuB93</a>

    Mavs PR @MavsPR

    It's official! The Mavericks welcome new general manager Nico Harrison. <a href="https://t.co/VH8vN9Jci1">pic.twitter.com/VH8vN9Jci1</a>

    Kidd released a statement of his own on Twitter, in part thanking the Los Angeles Lakers for the past two seasons while he served as an assistant coach under Frank Vogel and won a title in 2019-20. 

    Jason Kidd @RealJasonKidd

    Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JeanieBuss?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JeanieBuss</a> for the last two years and the opportunity to grow as a coach. Our championship season was unforgettable. Thrilled to return to the <a href="https://twitter.com/dallasmavs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallasmavs</a> organization and begin another chapter <a href="https://twitter.com/mcuban?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mcuban</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/HN1FacKTzY">pic.twitter.com/HN1FacKTzY</a>

    Kidd, 48, brings experience both as a Hall of Fame point guard and a head coach. He spent the 2013-14 season leading the Brooklyn Nets, going 44-38 with the team and leading it to a playoff berth, before spending parts of the next four seasons coaching the Milwaukee Bucks. 

    Under Kidd, the Bucks went 139-152 and made two playoff appearances. He was fired midway through the 2017-18 campaign, and Milwaukee has since been a perennial contender in the Eastern Conference under Mike Budenholzer. 

    The Mavericks will be hoping Kidd—who won a title as a player with Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas—can maximize the career of superstar Luka Doncic. But much of his ability to do so will come down to Harrison's ability to build a true contender around the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year.

    The former Nike executive may not be a familiar name to many outside of NBA circles, but as Tim Cato of The Athletic noted, Harrison has "certain experiences that easily transfer to the general manager role to which he’s been hired: his building and maintaining of player relationships, his history of contract negotiations, his widely respected reputation throughout the league and his preestablished connection with Doncic."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

    Jason Kidd has had a long relationship with Nike and he and Nico Harrison know each other well. <a href="https://t.co/x8BQCCqF1S">https://t.co/x8BQCCqF1S</a>

    Doncic is one of Jordan Brand's signature athletes, hence his familiarity with Harrison. 

    But can Harrison put another star (or two) around Doncic? The Kristaps Porzingis pairing, to this point, has not been particularly fruitful. Doncic is likely to sign a supermax contract extension with the Mavs this summer, but the next contract is the one Dallas will be focused on. 

    If the Mavs don't build a consistent title contender around Doncic, will he stick around?  Making sure he has a reason to is the primary job of Kidd and Harrison going forward. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Mavs Sign Jason Kidd as New Head Coach

      Mavs Sign Jason Kidd as New Head Coach
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      Mavs Sign Jason Kidd as New Head Coach

      The Official Home of the Dallas Mavericks
      via The Official Home of the Dallas Mavericks

      Nike Exec Harrison Tabbed as Mavs’ New GM

      Nike Exec Harrison Tabbed as Mavs’ New GM
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      Nike Exec Harrison Tabbed as Mavs’ New GM

      The Official Home of the Dallas Mavericks
      via The Official Home of the Dallas Mavericks

      Ben Simmons Opts Out of Olympics

      76ers star will not play for Australia in Tokyo Olympics (Woj)

      Ben Simmons Opts Out of Olympics
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ben Simmons Opts Out of Olympics

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Wolves Want Simmons 'Badly' 👀

      Local Minneapolis reporter with ties to 76ers star's camp claims that Wolves want to acquire the guard (@SKORNorth)

      Wolves Want Simmons 'Badly' 👀
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Wolves Want Simmons 'Badly' 👀

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report