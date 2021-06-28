X

    Wisconsin's Graham Mertz Reveals Personal Logo in Video; 1st College Athlete to Do So

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 28, 2021

    Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

    Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz unveiled a hype video on Monday, though it wasn't the highlights of the Badgers' play that stood out. It was Mertz's trademarked logo at the end of the eight second clip he tweeted grabbing all the attention.

    Graham Mertz @GrahamMertz5

    Coming soon... <a href="https://t.co/XDhapgrRrr">pic.twitter.com/XDhapgrRrr</a>

    As the NCAA braces for the impact of name, image and likeness policies going into effect on July 1, Mertz becomes the first college athlete to release his own trademarked logo, according to The Athletic.

