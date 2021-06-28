Ex-Bellator Fighter Joe Schilling KO's Man in Bar Fight Video, Claims Self-Defense

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Mixed martial artist Joe Schilling, who most recently competed in Bellator, said he was acting in self-defense in a video of him knocking out a man at a bar that went viral.

In the video posted on Twitter, Schilling appears to be trying to get around a man who is standing between a bar and a table, the man then seems to confront Schilling before the MMA fighter quickly punches the man twice in the face, sending him to the floor.

Schilling wrote on Instagram, "self defense is apparently not what this country is about anymore." He added that he's got footage of the incident and also used a hashtag "f--k racists."

The 37-year-old Schilling has competed in boxing, kickboxing and mixed martial arts over the course of his career. The Ohio native lost to Tony Johnson at Bellator 229 in his last fight with the promotion before being released in October.