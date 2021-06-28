Padres' Tommy Pham Gets 'Max' Settlement from Strip Club After 2020 Stabbing

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham settled his lawsuit against Pacers Showgirls International after being stabbed in the parking lot of the San Diego strip club in October, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Pham sued the club for security negligence, saying in the lawsuit he suffered "catastrophic injuries, which have and will continue to cause him significant economic damage, including but not limited to his earning capacity as an elite professional baseball player."

"I beat them," Pham told Nightengale. "They ended up choosing to settle with me for the max. They got crushed. All of the evidence was there, they had to ante up."

Per that report, Pham proved during the civil trial that he was an innocent bystander who didn't have any alcohol in his system and didn't instigate the confrontation.

"I don't know what I could have done different," he said. "The video shows more than one guy showed up at my car, and I chose to defend myself. I guess I could have run, but I don't fear any man like that."

Pham's injuries required 200 stitches, and his slow start to the 2021 season—he was hitting just .182 as of May 21 before he started to find his groove again—could be attributed to the recovery process, as he started his weightlifting routine later in the year and still squats about 100 pounds less than his norm.

He's currently hitting .250 with seven homers and 24 RBI. Not horrible numbers, but hardly the impression he wants to make before becoming a free agent this winter.

"I'm working to get back my strength, and put up my power numbers that I know I'm capable of," he told Nightengale. "I can imagine by next month, my power numbers will really spike."