X

    Bears' Marquise Goodwin Fails to Qualify for Tokyo Olympics at Track and Field Trials

    Adam WellsJune 26, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File

    Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin came up short in his quest to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. 

    Goodwin took part in the United States Olympic qualifiers for the men's long jump Friday. He finished in 19th place overall with a jump of 7.57 meters. 

    The top 12 finishers in today's competition advanced to the final on Sunday in Eugene, Oregon. The U.S. National Olympic Committee can enter up to three qualified athletes into the field for next month's event in Tokyo. 

    Goodwin told Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune leading up to the U.S. qualifiers he was optimistic about his chances. 

    "My chances (of making the team) are always high because you never know what could happen on that day," Goodwin said.

    Goodwin previously competed on the U.S. Olympic team during the 2012 Games in London. He finished first in Group A and second overall in the qualifying event at the Olympics with a jump of 8.11 meters. 

    In the final, Goodwin came in 10th out of 12 competitors with a jump of 7.80 meters. The 30-year-old attempted to qualify for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro but came up short in the finals with a seventh-place finish. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Prior to joining the NFL in 2013, Goodwin was a multi-sport athlete at the University of Texas. He played football and was a member of the track and field squad. The Texas native won two NCAA titles in the long jump (2010, 2012) and was a four-time track and field All-American for the Longhorns. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Tom Brady Explains Lombardi Toss

      Bucs’ star QB shares story behind viral trophy toss video during Super Bowl celebration on ‘The Shop’ 🎥

      Tom Brady Explains Lombardi Toss
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Tom Brady Explains Lombardi Toss

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Goodwin Doesn't Make Olympics

      Bears WR Marquise Goodwin fails to qualify at Olympic trials for long jump

      Goodwin Doesn't Make Olympics
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Goodwin Doesn't Make Olympics

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      When should Justin Fields start?

      When should Justin Fields start?
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      When should Justin Fields start?

      Robert Schmitz
      via Windy City Gridiron

      Dolphins Supporting Condo Collapse Victims

      Miami's Jaylen Waddle and Jerome Baker help deliver water for families affected by condo collapse in Surfside, Florida

      Dolphins Supporting Condo Collapse Victims
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dolphins Supporting Condo Collapse Victims

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report