Bears' Marquise Goodwin Fails to Qualify for Tokyo Olympics at Track and Field Trials

Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin came up short in his quest to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Goodwin took part in the United States Olympic qualifiers for the men's long jump Friday. He finished in 19th place overall with a jump of 7.57 meters.

The top 12 finishers in today's competition advanced to the final on Sunday in Eugene, Oregon. The U.S. National Olympic Committee can enter up to three qualified athletes into the field for next month's event in Tokyo.

Goodwin told Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune leading up to the U.S. qualifiers he was optimistic about his chances.

"My chances (of making the team) are always high because you never know what could happen on that day," Goodwin said.

Goodwin previously competed on the U.S. Olympic team during the 2012 Games in London. He finished first in Group A and second overall in the qualifying event at the Olympics with a jump of 8.11 meters.

In the final, Goodwin came in 10th out of 12 competitors with a jump of 7.80 meters. The 30-year-old attempted to qualify for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro but came up short in the finals with a seventh-place finish.

Prior to joining the NFL in 2013, Goodwin was a multi-sport athlete at the University of Texas. He played football and was a member of the track and field squad. The Texas native won two NCAA titles in the long jump (2010, 2012) and was a four-time track and field All-American for the Longhorns.