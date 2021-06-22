Report: Latest on Damian Priest's Return to WWE Raw and Injury Status

Photo credit: WWE.com

Damian Priest reportedly could return to WWE programming as soon as next week's episode of Raw.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton), rumors of a back injury are inaccurate and that Priest has been kept off television for "other reasons that were not disclosed."

Fightful was also told Priest has been "healing up" but not from a back ailment.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Cultaholic's Mitch Waddon) previously reported it was a lingering back injury nagging Priest. The back injury was reportedly an issue leading up to WrestleMania 37 and nearly kept him off the card.

Priest was able to work through it, however, as he and Grammy-winning musician Bad Bunny beat The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match.

The 39-year-old went on to beat The Miz in a Lumberjack match at WrestleMania Backlash last month and then beat Morrison in a Lumberjack match the next night on Raw, but he hasn't wrestled since then.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Priest was last seen in a backstage segment on the May 31 episode of Raw when he was talking to Riddle before Randy Orton interrupted.

Per Fightful Select, WWE officials originally hoped Priest could be part of some of the Money in the Bank qualifying matches that occurred Monday on Raw.

In those matches, Ricochet beat AJ Styles, Morrison beat Orton, and Riddle beat Drew McIntyre. Next week, Styles, Orton and McIntyre will meet in a Triple Threat to determine the final Raw entrant in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Priest could have been a good fit in the Money in the Bank ladder match since he is still fairly new to the main roster and could have benefited greatly from winning the contract, but all signs point to him being left out currently.

A former NXT North American champion, Priest has all the tools to be a top star on the main roster, and his presence has been missed on a show that has consistently disappointed as of late.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).