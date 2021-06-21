Nets GM on Contract Extensions for Durant, Irving, Harden: 'We're Committed to Them'

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks says the team wants to build around the Big Three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post asked about contract extensions for the three players during a Monday press conference, and Marks said: "It's probably too early to start discussing what their futures are. Obviously, we're committed to them. They play a big role in how we're going to build this."

All three players are under contract through 2021-22 with player options for 2022-23, meaning each can opt out of his deal and become a free agent in the summer of 2022.

The Nets' season ended in disappointing fashion as they lost in seven games to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

However, the Nets only had their Big Three together for one minute during the series.

Harden suffered a Grade 2 right hamstring strain a minute into Game 1 and did not return until Game 5. The injury slowed him down after he returned and did not allow him to play at 100 percent.

Irving suffered a sprained right ankle in Game 4 that forced him off the court for the rest of the series.

Durant, Harden and Irving only started seven regular-season games together. They started together for the entire first-round series win over the Boston Celtics.

Still, the Nets excelled, going 48-24 and earning the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. They'll likely be in the title hunt again next year and may be considered favorites, especially if the Big Three start the year with good health.