    Video: Yankees Turn MLB Record-Tying 3rd Triple Play of Season to Finish Game vs. A's

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 21, 2021

    AP Photo/Kathy Willens

    The New York Yankees apparently made turning a triple play an area of focus in the offseason.

    With runners on first and second and clinging to a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning, the Bronx Bombers turned a Sean Murphy ground ball into three outs to beat the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

    This was the third triple play by the Yankees, tying the MLB record. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Philadelphia Phillies were the last team to end a game with a triple play when they accomplished the feat against the New York Mets in 2009.

    With the victory, New York has won five of its last six games after falling to just one game over .500 following a 7-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies on June 13.

    Clearly, the Yankees should try turning triple plays more often.

