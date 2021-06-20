Mets' Steve Cohen on New Jacob deGrom Contract: 'I Don't Think It's the Right Moment'

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen isn't ready to give his ace a new contract, though he won't rule out the possibility of a new deal down the road.

Cohen told reporters Sunday that while Jacob deGrom is "special," he doesn't think now is the time to negotiate a new deal.

"I don't think it's the right moment," he said. "We're focused on this year. Obviously, it's something we're thinking about. Listen, we love Jacob."

DeGrom is on the books for $36 million this season and is on the payroll for the same amount next year, though he can opt out of his current deal after the 2022 season.

But the Mets may not have to worry too much about working something out whenever Cohen deems the time right. In February, deGrom said he was inspired by David Wright, who spent his entire career with the Mets and noted "how well he was treated" even as his career started trending downward at the end.

"One thing I do think is really, really, really cool is whenever somebody spends their entire career with one team," he said, per DiComo. "You don’t see it happen a whole lot anymore. So it’s definitely something that I’ve thought about, and we just have to see when that time comes."

At the time, he noted that he may have made more money had he hit the free-agent market rather than signed a five-year extension with the Mets in 2019, but he wasn't interested, according to DiComo.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The star, who turned 33 on Saturday, boasts a minuscule 0.54 ERA through 11 starts and has done more than enough this early in the season to be an early contender for the National League's Cy Young Award, which would be his third honor in four seasons. He finished third in voting in last year's pandemic-shortened campaign after leading the league in strikeouts with 104.

Questions were raised about his ability to perform in his scheduled start Sunday against the Washington Nationals after he left his previous outing with shoulder soreness—his fourth injury issue since spring training—after three innings. An MRI was normal and he thinks he hurt himself at the plate rather than on the hill, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

First pitch in Sunday's game is at 1:05 p.m. ET.