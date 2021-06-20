Giannis Powers Bucks to Thrilling Game 7 OT Win to Eliminate Kevin Durant, Nets

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 40-point, 13-rebound performance propelled the Milwaukee Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals after they defeated the host Brooklyn Nets 115-111 in overtime in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series at Barclays Center.

Nets forward Kevin Durant played all 53 minutes and led all scorers with 48 points on 17-of-36 shooting.

Bucks forward Khris Middleton nailed a 13-foot game-winning jumper with 40.7 seconds remaining to give Milwaukee a 113-111 advantage.

The Nets had chances to tie or take the lead on their next two possessions, but a pair of Durant two-point jumpers were off the mark, with the latter miss ending with just three-tenths of a second remaining.

After a Nets foul, Bucks center Brook Lopez closed the scoring with a pair of free throws.

Durant hit an epic 24-foot jumper with 1.6 seconds remaining in regulation just to force overtime:

However, it wasn't meant to be for the Nets.

Milwaukee will make its second Eastern Conference Finals appearance in three seasons after defeating the Nets four games to three in the best-of-seven matchup.

Notable Performances

Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo: 40 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists

Bucks G Jrue Holiday: 13 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds

Bucks G/F Khris Middleton: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals

Nets F Kevin Durant: 48 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists

Nets G James Harden: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists

Nets F Blake Griffin: 17 points, 11 rebounds

What's Next?

The Bucks will play the Philadelphia 76ers or Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Philadelphia will host Atlanta in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday to determine Milwaukee's opponent.

