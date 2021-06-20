X

    Giannis Powers Bucks to Thrilling Game 7 OT Win to Eliminate Kevin Durant, Nets

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 20, 2021

    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's 40-point, 13-rebound performance propelled the Milwaukee Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals after they defeated the host Brooklyn Nets 115-111 in overtime in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series at Barclays Center.

    Nets forward Kevin Durant played all 53 minutes and led all scorers with 48 points on 17-of-36 shooting.

    Bucks forward Khris Middleton nailed a 13-foot game-winning jumper with 40.7 seconds remaining to give Milwaukee a 113-111 advantage.

    The Nets had chances to tie or take the lead on their next two possessions, but a pair of Durant two-point jumpers were off the mark, with the latter miss ending with just three-tenths of a second remaining.

    After a Nets foul, Bucks center Brook Lopez closed the scoring with a pair of free throws.

    Durant hit an epic 24-foot jumper with 1.6 seconds remaining in regulation just to force overtime:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    However, it wasn't meant to be for the Nets.

    Milwaukee will make its second Eastern Conference Finals appearance in three seasons after defeating the Nets four games to three in the best-of-seven matchup.

    Notable Performances

    Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo: 40 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists

    Bucks G Jrue Holiday: 13 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds

    Bucks G/F Khris Middleton: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals

    Nets F Kevin Durant: 48 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists

    Nets G James Harden: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists

    Nets F Blake Griffin: 17 points, 11 rebounds

    What's Next?

    The Bucks will play the Philadelphia 76ers or Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Philadelphia will host Atlanta in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday to determine Milwaukee's opponent.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      B/R x 'Space Jam' Collection 🔥

      Officially one month until the release. Get ready with our NBA x 'Space Jam' apparel 👉

      B/R x 'Space Jam' Collection 🔥
      NBA logo
      NBA

      B/R x 'Space Jam' Collection 🔥

      B/R SHOP
      via B/R SHOP

      Chris Paul Out for WCF Game 1

      Suns guard will miss the Western Conference Finals opener vs. Clippers due to COVID-19 protocols (Shams)

      Chris Paul Out for WCF Game 1
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Chris Paul Out for WCF Game 1

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Kawhi to Miss WCF Game 1

      Clippers star will not travel to Phoenix to continue rehabbing knee injury at home

      Kawhi to Miss WCF Game 1
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kawhi to Miss WCF Game 1

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Every NBA Team's Worst Contract 😬

      Age, injuries or miscalculation on potential can lead to these burdensome deals 📲

      Every NBA Team's Worst Contract 😬
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Every NBA Team's Worst Contract 😬

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report