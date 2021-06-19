X

    Video: Matt Brown Delivers 1-Punch Knockout vs. Dhiego Lima at UFC Vegas 29

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 20, 2021

    Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

    Matt Brown delivered a vicious one-punch knockout on Dhiego Lima to kick off the UFC Vegas 29 main card on Saturday:

    Brown officially won the welterweight bout at 3:02 of Round 2.

    The 40-year-old had a few words to say for the fans at home after the match:

    Brown's knockout also had historical significance, which UFC News relayed:

    Brown improved to 23-18 lifetime as a professional (16-12 UFC). He has earned 15 knockouts and six submission wins for his career. The 32-year-old Lima fell to 15-9 professionally with the defeat.

