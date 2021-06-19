Ryan Garcia Targeting August or September for Next Fight; No Opponent Named

AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File

Ryan Garcia is aiming to return to the boxing ring in August or September against a to-be-determined opponent.

Chris Mannix of DAZN provided a report on Garcia Saturday:

He is currently taking some time off to address some mental health concerns, which he spoke about publicly numerous times.

Garcia referenced them in a March 2 Instagram post:

"I still struggle everyday with anxiety and depression at times because of my anxiety. I’m here to tell you it’s still possible to reach your dreams. There is ways to cope, I know I look like someone who is happy all the time but inside I hurt at times struggling just to function but I choose To keep moving forward. I love you guys keep going..."

Garcia was supposed to fight Javier Fortuna on July 9, but he announced on April 24 that he would be withdrawing from the fight to "manage my health and wellbeing."

"I know this news may be disappointing to some of my fans but I am announcing today that I am withdrawing from my July 9th fight. At this time it is important to manage my health and wellbeing. I have decided to take some time off to focus on becoming a stronger version of myself. I hope to be back soon and am looking forward to stepping back into the ring when I am my healthiest self. I want to Thank God, my family, my doctors and my supporters."

Garcia, 22, is 21-0 (18 knockouts) for his professional career. BoxRec ranks him as the No. 7 lightweight in the world. He is coming off a seventh-round TKO over Luke Campbell on Jan. 2.