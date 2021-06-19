Report: Joe Burrow Has 'Cleared Pretty Much Every Hurdle' in Rehab from Knee Injury

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare to reconvene next month for the start of training camp, there's reportedly good news about Joe Burrow's surgically repaired knee.

On SportsCenter on Saturday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Bengals quarterback has "cleared pretty much every hurdle" in the rehab process so far.

Burrow's rookie season came to an end in Week 11 against the Washington Football Team when he took a hit to the knee in the second half.

The Bengals announced on Dec. 2 that Burrow had successful surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters at the time they expected to have the 24-year-old back in 2021, though he didn't say if he would be available by Week 1.

Fowler noted the next step for Burrow during training camp "will be planting and throwing from the pocket in real work" and "moving inside and outside of the pocket."

Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the knee surgery, told ESPN's Adam Schefter in May that Burrow is "on track for full go for start of the season."

The Bengals will report to training camp on July 27. They will open the regular season on Sept. 12 against the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Before the injury, Burrow was having an excellent rookie season. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft threw for 2,688 yards with 13 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 65.3 completion percentage in 11 games.