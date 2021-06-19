Terance Mann Erupts for 39 as Clippers Stage Epic Game 6 Rally to Eliminate Jazz

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Terance Mann scored a career-high 39 points, Paul George added 28 and Reggie Jackson dropped a 27-point, 10-assist double-double as the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 25-point deficit to eliminate the visiting Utah Jazz from the playoffs with a 131-119 victory in Game 6 of their second-round postseason series on Friday at Staples Center.

The Clippers will be playing in the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history after winning the best-of-seven series four games to two.

The season is over for the 52-20 Jazz, who finished with the league's best regular-season record.

Utah led 75-50 after Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell's three-pointer opened the second-half scoring, but Mann soon caught fire, scoring 20 third-quarter points. L.A. had 11-0 and 17-0 runs in the third to cut Utah's lead to 94-91 by the frame's end.

In the fourth quarter, Mann and George scored all the points in a 9-0 Clipper run to give L.A. a 116-106 edge. Utah eventually slashed the lead to 118-114, but Los Angeles responded with a Jackson layup and a Patrick Beverley three-pointer to keep Utah at arm's length. Beverley later hit another three for a 128-118 lead to put the final nail in Utah's coffin.

L.A. scored 81 second-half points and had 31 points off turnovers to Utah's four. The Clippers also outscored the Jazz 21-7 on the fast break and hit 20-of-39 three-pointers, with Mann knocking down 7-of-10.

L.A. won despite missing Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, who remained out of the lineup due to a right knee sprain that also forced him to miss Game 5.

Mitchell matched Mann's scoring output with 39 points. Jordan Clarkson scored all 21 of his points in the second quarter, and Royce O'Neale added a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. came back after missing the entire series with a mild strain of his right hamstring. He struggled in his return, shooting 1-of-8 for five points and six turnovers.

Clippers SG Terance Mann: 39 points

Clippers SG Paul George: 28 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals

Clippers PG Reggie Jackson: 27 points, 10 assists, 3 steals

Jazz SG Donovan Mitchell: 39 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists

Jazz SG Jordan Clarkson: 21 points

Jazz SF Royce O'Neale: 21 points, 10 rebounds

The Clippers will now face the Phoenix Suns for the right to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals. The Suns have home-court advantage in the best-of-seven series. Game 1 is Sunday in Phoenix.

