X

    Terance Mann Erupts for 39 as Clippers Stage Epic Game 6 Rally to Eliminate Jazz

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 19, 2021

    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    Terance Mann scored a career-high 39 points, Paul George added 28 and Reggie Jackson dropped a 27-point, 10-assist double-double as the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 25-point deficit to eliminate the visiting Utah Jazz from the playoffs with a 131-119 victory in Game 6 of their second-round postseason series on Friday at Staples Center.

    The Clippers will be playing in the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history after winning the best-of-seven series four games to two.

    The season is over for the 52-20 Jazz, who finished with the league's best regular-season record.

    Utah led 75-50 after Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell's three-pointer opened the second-half scoring, but Mann soon caught fire, scoring 20 third-quarter points. L.A. had 11-0 and 17-0 runs in the third to cut Utah's lead to 94-91 by the frame's end.

    In the fourth quarter, Mann and George scored all the points in a 9-0 Clipper run to give L.A. a 116-106 edge. Utah eventually slashed the lead to 118-114, but Los Angeles responded with a Jackson layup and a Patrick Beverley three-pointer to keep Utah at arm's length. Beverley later hit another three for a 128-118 lead to put the final nail in Utah's coffin.

    L.A. scored 81 second-half points and had 31 points off turnovers to Utah's four. The Clippers also outscored the Jazz 21-7 on the fast break and hit 20-of-39 three-pointers, with Mann knocking down 7-of-10.

    L.A. won despite missing Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, who remained out of the lineup due to a right knee sprain that also forced him to miss Game 5.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Mitchell matched Mann's scoring output with 39 points. Jordan Clarkson scored all 21 of his points in the second quarter, and Royce O'Neale added a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double.

    Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. came back after missing the entire series with a mild strain of his right hamstring. He struggled in his return, shooting 1-of-8 for five points and six turnovers.

         

    Notable Performances

    Clippers SG Terance Mann: 39 points

    Clippers SG Paul George: 28 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals

    Clippers PG Reggie Jackson: 27 points, 10 assists, 3 steals

    Jazz SG Donovan Mitchell: 39 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists

    Jazz SG Jordan Clarkson: 21 points

    Jazz SF Royce O'Neale: 21 points, 10 rebounds

       

    What's Next?

    The Clippers will now face the Phoenix Suns for the right to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals. The Suns have home-court advantage in the best-of-seven series. Game 1 is Sunday in Phoenix.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      B/R x 'Space Jam' Collection 🔥

      Officially one month until the release. Get ready with our NBA x 'Space Jam' apparel 👉

      B/R x 'Space Jam' Collection 🔥
      NBA logo
      NBA

      B/R x 'Space Jam' Collection 🔥

      B/R SHOP
      via B/R SHOP

      Conley Available for Game 6

      Jazz announce Mike Conley (hamstring) will play tonight vs. Clippers

      Conley Available for Game 6
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Conley Available for Game 6

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Joel Embiid Rips Refs 😬

      76ers star wasn't pleased with Game 6 officiating: 'I was hacked all night ... I just want it called both ways'

      Joel Embiid Rips Refs 😬
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Joel Embiid Rips Refs 😬

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Embiid, Curry Help 76ers Force Game 7 vs. Hawks

      Embiid, Curry Help 76ers Force Game 7 vs. Hawks
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Embiid, Curry Help 76ers Force Game 7 vs. Hawks

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report