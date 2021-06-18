X

    Report: Peyton Manning Eyed for Amazon NFL Analyst Role; Could Get 'Tony Romo Money'

    Adam WellsJune 18, 2021

    AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File

    As Amazon prepares to have its own exclusive broadcasting rights with the NFL starting in 2022, the streaming giant is reportedly looking at Peyton Manning for an analyst role. 

    Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Amazon "has grappled with the idea of pursuing Manning as its main analyst."

    Marchand added that Amazon could potentially offer the Hall-of-Fame quarterback “Tony Romo money." The former Dallas Cowboys star signed a 10-year, $180 million extension with CBS Sports in February 2020.

    Marchand reported in March 2020 that CBS Sports went to Manning to offer him Romo's job as the No. 1 analyst for the network's NFL coverage before signing Romo to an extension. 

    "In the midst of the Romo talks, CBS offered Manning a contract that is believed to be in the range of $10 million to $12 million a year for five or six seasons, according to sources," wrote Marchand.

    Manning's name has frequently come up in rumors about becoming a television analyst. The five-time NFL MVP spoke with ESPN about joining the Monday Night Football team last year before turning it down because he didn't want to commit to a weekly schedule, per Marchand

    Since retiring from the NFL after the 2015 season, Manning has done some television work on his own. He was the host of Peyton's Places and Detail on ESPN+. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Amazon will broadcast Thursday Night Football games this season as part of a joint effort with the NFL Network and Fox. 

    The streaming service will become the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football starting in 2022. 

