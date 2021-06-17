X

    Jimmy Kimmel to Sponsor Bowl Game Next Season at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium

    Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel announced on Wednesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live that he will be the title sponsor for the upcoming LA Bowl.

    Kimmel noted that the college football bowl game played on Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will be known as the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl:

    This year marks the debut of the LA Bowl after it was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), SoFi Stadium confirmed it reached a multiyear deal with Kimmel to use his name as part of the bowl.

    The AP also noted that the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will pit the Mountain West Conference champion against the Pac-12's No. 5 bowl selection, meaning a home-state team like USC, Stanford or UCLA could potentially be part of the game.

    Kimmel, who is a longtime comedian and has hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live since 2003, joked that he has dreamed of having a bowl game named after him since he was 52 years old, which was last year.

    Like Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will air on ABC.

    The bowl will also mark another signature event for SoFi Stadium, which has been the home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers since last year.

    Additionally, SoFi Stadium is scheduled to host the Super Bowl in 2022, the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and WWE WrestleMania in 2023 and Olympic events in 2028.

