Doc Rivers: 76ers Will 'Get Back Up' After Blowing 26-point Lead in Game 5 vs. Hawks

Fresh off suffering arguably the worst loss of the postseason so far, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is looking well past Game 6 against the Atlanta Hawks and towards a potential Game 7 back in Pennsylvania.

The Sixers blew a 26-point second-half lead, falling 109-106 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals and allowing Atlanta to take a 3-2 series lead. After holding the Hawks to 40 points in the first half, Trae Young and Co. went off for 40 in the fourth quarter alone as Philly failed to maintain home-court advantage.

"We'll get back up," Rivers told reporters. "We'll be back here for Game 7. I believe that."

The Sixers now head back to Atlanta for Game 6 on the brink of elimination after locking up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with ease. Despite what Rivers said after the loss, there's sure to be a bit of a mental hurdle to clear as the club tries to regroup.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the 26-point lead is the third-largest blown in the playoffs in the last 25 years.

Even if the team wasn't aware of the dubious history they made on Wednesday, the ramifications were quite clear once they returned to the locker room.

"The mood was down," Rivers said. "It was awful. What would you think it would be? It would have to be. This is part of sports. You have some awful moments. There is no guaranteed path to get to your goal. We have made this hard on ourselves."

That added difficulty comes after Joel Embiid notched 37 points and 13 rebounds while Seth Curry drained 7-of-12 three-pointers en route to 36 points on the night.

Those efforts weren't enough to overcome 39 points scored by Young as the Hawks grabbed control of the series.

Rivers is confident Philly will force a Game 7, but the Sixers will have to move past Game 5 and take care of Game 6 before that.