X

    Astros' Carlos Correa, Wife Daniella Announce They're Expecting 1st Child

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 17, 2021

    Cato Cataldo/NBAE via Getty Images

    Houston Astros star Carlos Correa and his wife, Daniella Rodriguez, announced they are expecting their first child in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

    Showing off ultrasound results of their newest family member, the shortstop commented that baby Correa is on the way. 

    The 26-year-old from Puerto Rico is no stranger to sharing big moments in his relationship with MLB's audience. After winning the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017, Correa ran over to Rodriguez on the field and proposed to her live on TV. 

    It's unclear whether or not their child will be cheering for the Astros in the future. Correa is slated to become a free agent after this season and could command one of the biggest contracts handed out this winter.

    Spotrac projects the shortstop's market value is $23.8 million per season, which would make him the third-highest paid player at his position. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Vlad Jr. Card Price Soaring 📈

      Jays star's base rookie card is up 300% this calendar year amid MVP-caliber season (Alt)

      Vlad Jr. Card Price Soaring 📈
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Vlad Jr. Card Price Soaring 📈

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Jose Altuve's grand slam in 10th lifts Astros over Rangers

      Jose Altuve's grand slam in 10th lifts Astros over Rangers
      Houston Astros logo
      Houston Astros

      Jose Altuve's grand slam in 10th lifts Astros over Rangers

      KRISTIE RIEKEN
      via Chron

      Power-Ranking MLB Aces 📊

      How every team's best starter stacks up against the rest 📲

      Power-Ranking MLB Aces 📊
      Houston Astros logo
      Houston Astros

      Power-Ranking MLB Aces 📊

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report

      Altuve slam in 10th lifts Astros over Rangers on Baker B-day

      Altuve slam in 10th lifts Astros over Rangers on Baker B-day
      Houston Astros logo
      Houston Astros

      Altuve slam in 10th lifts Astros over Rangers on Baker B-day

      KRISTIE RIEKEN
      via Chron