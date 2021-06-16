Astros' Carlos Correa, Wife Daniella Announce They're Expecting 1st Child

Cato Cataldo/NBAE via Getty Images

Houston Astros star Carlos Correa and his wife, Daniella Rodriguez, announced they are expecting their first child in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Showing off ultrasound results of their newest family member, the shortstop commented that baby Correa is on the way.

The 26-year-old from Puerto Rico is no stranger to sharing big moments in his relationship with MLB's audience. After winning the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017, Correa ran over to Rodriguez on the field and proposed to her live on TV.

It's unclear whether or not their child will be cheering for the Astros in the future. Correa is slated to become a free agent after this season and could command one of the biggest contracts handed out this winter.

Spotrac projects the shortstop's market value is $23.8 million per season, which would make him the third-highest paid player at his position.