    Chris Paul, Monty Williams Were 'Ticked Off' Devin Booker Was an All-NBA Snub

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 17, 2021

    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and veteran point guard Chris Paul were not pleased to see Devin Booker left off the All-NBA teams that were announced Tuesday.

    "He and I were both ticked off last night that Booker wasn't on the All-NBA team. That's pretty much a joke," Williams told reporters. "And I'm beside myself that we didn't have anybody on the All-Defensive team."

    The question when it comes to All-NBA snubs, as usual, is which guards you'd leave off the list.

    The first-teamers were a lock. Stephen Curry led the NBA in scoring and was an MVP finalist. Luka Doncic put up absurd numbers (27.7 PPG, 8.6 APG, 8.0 RPG). 

    It's hard to argue against the second-teamers, too. Paul (16.4 PPG, 8.9 RPG) helped the Suns end a 10-year playoff drought in his first season with the team. Damian Lillard (28.8 PPG, 7.5 APG) is a force of nature.

    On the third team, Bradley Beal was second in the NBA scoring (31.3 PPG) and was a lock. So, the question becomes whether Booker (25.6 PPG) should have supplanted Kyrie Irving (26.9 PPG, 6.0 APG) for the final guard spot.

    It's a fair debate. What isn't up for debate, however, is that the NBA has an absurd amount of talent at the guard position. 

