Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: I Don't Think This Bucks Team Is Capable of Winning a Title

One Milwaukee Bucks legend does not think the current iteration of the team can win a championship after Tuesday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

"I don't think this year's Bucks team is capable of winning the title," Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said on ESPN's The Jump. "They got to do a better job and play differently and not let KD dominate like that."

It's hard to argue with Abdul-Jabbar's assertion following Brooklyn's 114-108 victory to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

The Bucks had no answers for Kevin Durant, who exploded for 49 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocks while putting his team on his back. Milwaukee blew a commanding 17-point lead and failed to steal one on the road even though Kyrie Irving was sidelined by an ankle injury.

James Harden was also a shell of himself in his first game of the series as he returned from a hamstring injury and shot 1-of-10 from the field and 0-of-8 from three-point range. He figures to improve as the series continues.

On the other end, Giannis Antetokounmpo settled for too many ill-advised shots down the stretch, including a fadeaway over Harden that stood out. He also didn't catch a critical pass with his team down two in the final seconds and couldn't counter Durant's excellence.

Abdul-Jabbar knows what it takes to win a championship in Milwaukee considering he helped lead the team to the title during the 1971 playoffs.

The Hall of Famer won his other five championships on the Los Angeles Lakers, but he played for the Bucks from the 1969-70 season through the 1974-75 one and was an All-Star all six years as one of the best players in the league who led the league in scoring twice during that time.

The championship Milwaukee won with Abdul-Jabbar is also the only one in franchise history.