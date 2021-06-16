X

    Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: I Don't Think This Bucks Team Is Capable of Winning a Title

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 17, 2021

    Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

    One Milwaukee Bucks legend does not think the current iteration of the team can win a championship after Tuesday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

    "I don't think this year's Bucks team is capable of winning the title," Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said on ESPN's The Jump. "They got to do a better job and play differently and not let KD dominate like that."

    It's hard to argue with Abdul-Jabbar's assertion following Brooklyn's 114-108 victory to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

    The Bucks had no answers for Kevin Durant, who exploded for 49 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocks while putting his team on his back. Milwaukee blew a commanding 17-point lead and failed to steal one on the road even though Kyrie Irving was sidelined by an ankle injury.

    James Harden was also a shell of himself in his first game of the series as he returned from a hamstring injury and shot 1-of-10 from the field and 0-of-8 from three-point range. He figures to improve as the series continues.

    On the other end, Giannis Antetokounmpo settled for too many ill-advised shots down the stretch, including a fadeaway over Harden that stood out. He also didn't catch a critical pass with his team down two in the final seconds and couldn't counter Durant's excellence.

    Abdul-Jabbar knows what it takes to win a championship in Milwaukee considering he helped lead the team to the title during the 1971 playoffs.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Hall of Famer won his other five championships on the Los Angeles Lakers, but he played for the Bucks from the 1969-70 season through the 1974-75 one and was an All-Star all six years as one of the best players in the league who led the league in scoring twice during that time.

    The championship Milwaukee won with Abdul-Jabbar is also the only one in franchise history.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      LaMelo vs. Ant: Whose Future Is Brighter?

      @GregSwartz starts the debate after Ball reportedly wins ROY

      Tell us in comments which career you'd bet on ⬇️

      LaMelo vs. Ant: Whose Future Is Brighter?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LaMelo vs. Ant: Whose Future Is Brighter?

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      Wisconsin Herd will return for 2021-22 season

      Wisconsin Herd will return for 2021-22 season
      Milwaukee Bucks logo
      Milwaukee Bucks

      Wisconsin Herd will return for 2021-22 season

      Brew Hoop
      via Brew Hoop

      Why the Pelicans Fired Stan Van Gundy

      Sources tell @jakelfischer the former Pels coach never truly fit in with players and the front office. More details on SVG's dismissal in NOLA 📲

      Why the Pelicans Fired Stan Van Gundy
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Why the Pelicans Fired Stan Van Gundy

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Edwards' Tweet After ROY Vote 😤

      Wolves star posts two emojis and a warning to the NBA after he lost ROY to LaMelo Ball

      Edwards' Tweet After ROY Vote 😤
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Edwards' Tweet After ROY Vote 😤

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report