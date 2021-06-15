Celtics' Jayson Tatum Reportedly Commits to Play for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Team USA is starting to take shape as the Americans look ahead to the men's basketball competition in the Tokyo Olympics.

On Tuesday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will be part of the team.

That report came after The Athletic cited sources who said Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green also committed to the team.

This will be Tatum's first Olympics, although he was a member of the 2019 USA World Cup team that finished in seventh place. Part of the problem for that team was the sprained ankle he suffered after starting in the first two games.

The Duke product is coming off of a career season even though the Celtics were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Brooklyn Nets.

He averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three-point range. The scoring, rebounding and assist numbers were all career-high marks, and he even reached the 60-point mark during an April win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Tatum is somebody who figures to fit in well alongside playmakers such as Green and Lillard.

He can hit from the outside when defenders create openings on the wing by pushing out on Lillard well beyond the arc. He can also cut to the basket and capitalize on Green's impressive passing from the top of the key.

The Athletic noted Team USA's training camp begins July 6 in Las Vegas. The group stage of the Olympics starts on July 25, and the competition runs through Aug. 7.