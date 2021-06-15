X

    Vince Wilfork's Son Arrested, Allegedly Stole Father's Patriots Super Bowl Rings

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 16, 2021

    AP Photo/David J. Phillip

    D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, who is the son of former New England Patriots and Houston Texans defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, was arrested in May and charged with theft of property greater than $300,000.

    John Wayne Ferguson of the Galveston Daily News reported two Super Bowl rings the elder Wilfork won with the Patriots were included in the items the five-time Pro Bowler's son stole.

    Holmes-Wilfork's bond was set at $300,000 after he was arrested by the Friendswood Police Department on May 22, although Ferguson noted he is no longer listed in custody at the jail.

    Wilfork noticed he was missing the jewelry in May 2020 but did not immediately report the items as stolen because he thought they may be in storage. However, a Patriots fan sent him a message when someone posted online about acquiring the rings.

    The person who said he had the rings told Wilfork he purchased them from Holmes-Wilfork for $62,000. The rings were turned into police after Wilfork reported them stolen.

    He also reported he was missing two AFC Championship rings, a college football championship ring he won with the Miami Hurricanes, necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

    Wilfork played for the Patriots from 2004 through 2014 and made all five of his Pro Bowls and won the two championships during his time with the AFC East team. He played the final two seasons of his career on the Texans in 2015 and 2016.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Adams Excused from Minicamp

      Seahawks have excused Jamal Adams from this week's minicamp for personal reasons (NFL Network)

      Adams Excused from Minicamp
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Adams Excused from Minicamp

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Xavien Howard Wants New Deal

      Dolphins' All-Pro CB is 'unhappy' with current deal, which pays him $2M less than teammate Byron Jones (Miami Herald)

      Xavien Howard Wants New Deal
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Xavien Howard Wants New Deal

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Offseason's Biggest Winners and Losers

      Takes on some of the offseason's most important moves so far📲

      Offseason's Biggest Winners and Losers
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Offseason's Biggest Winners and Losers

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Nagy: Dalton Is Bears' Starter

      HC tells Cris Collinsworth there is 'no possible scenario' Justin Fields will start Week 1: 'Just got to trust the plan'

      Nagy: Dalton Is Bears' Starter
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Nagy: Dalton Is Bears' Starter

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report