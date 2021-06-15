Vince Wilfork's Son Arrested, Allegedly Stole Father's Patriots Super Bowl Rings

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, who is the son of former New England Patriots and Houston Texans defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, was arrested in May and charged with theft of property greater than $300,000.

John Wayne Ferguson of the Galveston Daily News reported two Super Bowl rings the elder Wilfork won with the Patriots were included in the items the five-time Pro Bowler's son stole.

Holmes-Wilfork's bond was set at $300,000 after he was arrested by the Friendswood Police Department on May 22, although Ferguson noted he is no longer listed in custody at the jail.

Wilfork noticed he was missing the jewelry in May 2020 but did not immediately report the items as stolen because he thought they may be in storage. However, a Patriots fan sent him a message when someone posted online about acquiring the rings.

The person who said he had the rings told Wilfork he purchased them from Holmes-Wilfork for $62,000. The rings were turned into police after Wilfork reported them stolen.

He also reported he was missing two AFC Championship rings, a college football championship ring he won with the Miami Hurricanes, necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

Wilfork played for the Patriots from 2004 through 2014 and made all five of his Pro Bowls and won the two championships during his time with the AFC East team. He played the final two seasons of his career on the Texans in 2015 and 2016.