Celtics HC Rumors: Boston Expected to Hire External Candidate to Replace Brad Stevens

The Boston Celtics have reportedly interviewed several of Brad Stevens' assistants for the head coaching position he vacated, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. But the team may be looking to go in a different direction.

Per Jeff Zillgitt and Mark Medina of USA Today, "Coaching insiders indicate the Celtics will hire externally rather than promoting from within."

According to Woj, Stevens—the team's new president of basketball operations—plans to interview a number of external candidates, including Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, Milwaukee Bucks assistants Darvin Ham and Charles Lee, Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley and Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka.

Rumors have also linked longtime NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni to the gig.

As for in-house candidates, Stevens has reportedly interviewed Jay Larranaga, Jerome Allen, Scott Morrison and Joe Mazzulla.

B/R's Jake Fischer reported Monday the Celtics were interested in "young coaches who are said to relate well with players" and that "playing experience in the NBA" was another preference.

Additionally, he reported "team personnel contacted by B/R maintain that hiring a Black candidate is another top priority for the Celtics. If Boston can also land someone who has previous head coaching experience, that person would further meet the Celtics' criteria, sources said."

Don't expect a decision anytime soon. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported the team "has not yet whittled the list to a group of finalists, and that the search could go on for a few more weeks."

Better to get it right than get it fast. After a disappointing 36-36 season and a first-round playoff exit, big changes are coming to the Celtics. Stevens' first huge decision is the team's next head coach, but reworking the roster will be vital as well, leaving the fate of a player like Kemba Walker to be determined.

The Celtics will have a new look next season. It's yet to be determined who will be leading the charge, but it sounds like it will be an external candidate.