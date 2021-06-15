X

    Celtics HC Rumors: Boston Expected to Hire External Candidate to Replace Brad Stevens

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 15, 2021

    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics have reportedly interviewed several of Brad Stevens' assistants for the head coaching position he vacated, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. But the team may be looking to go in a different direction. 

    Per Jeff Zillgitt and Mark Medina of USA Today, "Coaching insiders indicate the Celtics will hire externally rather than promoting from within."

    According to Woj, Stevens—the team's new president of basketball operations—plans to interview a number of external candidates, including Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, Milwaukee Bucks assistants Darvin Ham and Charles Lee, Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley and Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka.

    Rumors have also linked longtime NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni to the gig. 

    As for in-house candidates, Stevens has reportedly interviewed Jay Larranaga, Jerome Allen, Scott Morrison and Joe Mazzulla. 

    B/R's Jake Fischer reported Monday the Celtics were interested in "young coaches who are said to relate well with players" and that "playing experience in the NBA" was another preference. 

    Additionally, he reported "team personnel contacted by B/R maintain that hiring a Black candidate is another top priority for the Celtics. If Boston can also land someone who has previous head coaching experience, that person would further meet the Celtics' criteria, sources said."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Don't expect a decision anytime soon. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported the team "has not yet whittled the list to a group of finalists, and that the search could go on for a few more weeks."

    Better to get it right than get it fast. After a disappointing 36-36 season and a first-round playoff exit, big changes are coming to the Celtics. Stevens' first huge decision is the team's next head coach, but reworking the roster will be vital as well, leaving the fate of a player like Kemba Walker to be determined. 

    The Celtics will have a new look next season. It's yet to be determined who will be leading the charge, but it sounds like it will be an external candidate. 

    Related

      Buzz: Kyle Anderson Eyed by Celtics for 'Quite Some Time'

      Buzz: Kyle Anderson Eyed by Celtics for 'Quite Some Time'
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Buzz: Kyle Anderson Eyed by Celtics for 'Quite Some Time'

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Boston Expected to Hire External Candidate to Replace Brad Stevens

      Report: Boston Expected to Hire External Candidate to Replace Brad Stevens
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Report: Boston Expected to Hire External Candidate to Replace Brad Stevens

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      David Aldridge: Kemba Walker Still Has Value Around the NBA

      David Aldridge: Kemba Walker Still Has Value Around the NBA
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      David Aldridge: Kemba Walker Still Has Value Around the NBA

      CLNS Media
      via CLNS Media

      Kyrie Likely Out for Series

      Nets 'are preparing to be without' Irving for the rest of the Bucks series after he sprained his ankle (Woj)

      Kyrie Likely Out for Series
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie Likely Out for Series

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report