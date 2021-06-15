US Open 2021 Tee Times, Pairings Announced for Opening Rounds at Torrey Pines

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The United States Golf Association rolled out the tee times for the first two rounds of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Unfortunately for golf fans, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka won't spend the first half of the tournament together. DeChambeau was grouped with Tyler Strafaci and Hideki Matsuyama, while Koepka will be playing alongside Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

Brad Faxon said on SiriusXM Radio he was under the impression the USGA approached DeChambeau's camp about a group with Koepka, but the reigning champion wasn't keen on the idea:

Brett Falkoff, DeChambeau's agent, denied the rumor.

"The USGA did not reach out to Bryson regarding a potential pairing the first two rounds with Brooks Koepka. Bryson is fully focused on defending the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines this week," Falkoff said to Golfweek's Adam Woodard and Steve DiMeglio.

Jon Rahm is the betting favorite (+1050) at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the U.S. Open.

Rahm was poised to run away with the Memorial Tournament earlier this month before testing positive for COVID-19 and having to withdraw. He has 10 top-10 finishes in 17 PGA Tour events this season, including a fifth-place showing in the Masters and eighth-place performance in the PGA Championship.

The 26-year-old seems pretty comfortable at Torrey Pines, too:

Rahm will get his U.S. Open started Thursday at 4:36 p.m. ET on the 10th tee with Marc Leishman and Patrick Reed.

Along with DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson has the second-best odds at +1500. The 2016 U.S. Open champion is in another feature group with Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

Phil Mickelson, 50, became the oldest golfer to win a men's major title when he lifted the trophy in the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in May. Not surprisingly, the oddsmakers don't like his chances of making it two majors in a row. Mickelson is +7000.

Lefty was grouped with Schauffele and Max Homa for the first two rounds.

