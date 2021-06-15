X

    Report: Damian Lillard, Draymond Green Commit to Play for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

    Adam Wells
    One month away from the start of the Tokyo Olympics, USA Basketball's roster will reportedly include two NBA All-Stars. 

    Per Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors have committed to play for Team USA. 

    This will mark the first Olympic appearance for Lillard. He was under consideration for the 2016 team before deciding to forego the Rio Games to rehab plantar fasciitis that he dealt with during the 2015-16 season. 

    Green won an Olympic gold medal with USA Basketball five years ago. The Warriors star averaged 1.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in eight appearances. 

    Gregg Popovich will be the head coach for Team USA at the Olympics. The San Antonio Spurs coach previously won a bronze medal as an assistant under Larry Brown at the 2004 Games. 

    Charania and Vardon noted the roster for USA Basketball is expected to be set by late June, with training camp scheduled to begin July 6 in Las Vegas. 

    The 2020 Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23 in Tokyo. The men's basketball competition is set to start on July 25. 

