Jonnu Smith Reportedly Will Miss Patriots Practice After Suffering Hamstring Injury

The New England Patriots will reportedly be without tight end Jonnu Smith when they practice Tuesday.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Smith will be sitting out after suffering an apparent hamstring injury Monday.

Smith was one of New England's key additions at the start of free agency. The 25-year-old signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the team in March after spending the previous four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Monday marked the start of mandatory minicamp for the Patriots.

Citing multiple reports from journalists in attendance, Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk noted that Smith was seen "grabbing at his left hamstring while talking to members of the training staff" yesterday.

Mandatory minicamp marks the first time that Smith has practiced with his new teammates. He skipped the voluntary portion of offseason workouts.

Smith and Hunter Henry were signed to help New England bring back the two tight-end system that it previously used successfully with Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez.

Even though the injury could keep Smith out for the remainder of minicamp, which ends Wednesday, he will have plenty of time to recover before the Patriots return for training camp on July 28.

Smith set career highs in receptions (41), yards (448) and touchdowns (eight) with the Titans last season.