    Glen Davis on Kyrie Irving's Injury, Celtics Logo Stomp: 'Karma Is a Motherf--ker'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 14, 2021

    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Former NBA player Glen "Big Baby" Davis tweeted and then deleted a post suggesting that the Boston Celtics logo that Kyrie Irving stepped on got its payback after Irving suffered an ankle injury in the Brooklyn Nets' 107-96 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

    "Everybody mad at me 'cuz Kyrie Irving stepped on Lucky, and Lucky got his get-back," Davis said Monday on his Instagram Story (via Twitter), responding to angry DMs about his deleted tweet (warning: NSFW language). "Don't get mad at me because Lucky got his get-back. I didn't say nothing. You know what I'm saying? Karma's a motherf--ker."

    "I don't even care if it's a logo," he added. "It means something to me."

    As if suggesting Irving deserved to get hurt because he stepped on a particular painted piece of court wasn't enough, Davis kept going. 

    Video Play Button
    "Cuz your man's got weak ankles!" Davis yelled. "His ankles is weak! His ankles is f--ked up and Lucky got his ass."

    There's no doubt that there is animosity between Irving and Boston's fans and some of the team's former players. His two seasons in Boston did not go well, with Irving neither endearing himself to teammates or fans.

    Davis, who spent his first four seasons with the Celtics and averaged 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds during that span, wasn't the only former Celtics player to take issue with Irving's stomp. 

    "So nobody going to say anything about Kyrie Stomping 'Lucky'?" Garnett wrote on Instagram Stories in late May (h/t Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today). "We just gonna act like we didn't see that. ... "You can't do that. That's not cool on no level .. All of us need to be better frfr."

    The bigger and more important story following that game, of course, was that a fan threw a water bottle that hit Irving as he was walking toward the locker room. Focusing on whether or not Irving purposefully and lightly stomped on an inanimate logo seemed to be missing the bigger point. 

    And taking glee in Irving getting injured because you believe it's some kind of karma is definitely missing the point. 

