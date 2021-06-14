Bob Baffert Sues NYRA over Suspension amid Medina Spirit's Positive Drug Test

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Bob Baffert isn't giving up so easily.

According to TMZ Sports, the Hall of Fame trainer is suing the New York Racing Association, which suspended him last month amid the investigation into the failed drug test from his Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit.

Baffert said he wants any punishments held off until the investigation is complete, and pointed out he is not accused of wrongdoing in the state of New York.

He is also seeking damages in the lawsuit, claiming that he is losing out on money because of his missed races.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

