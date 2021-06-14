Report: Jamison Crowder, Jets Agree to Restructured Contract; Will Be FA After Season

AP Photo/Stew Milne

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder will spend the 2021 season with the team after agreeing to a restructured contract Monday.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the 28-year-old took a "significant" cut to what was a $10 million base salary in order to remain with the team.

Amid contract negotiations—with general manger Joe Douglas pushing for the pay cut—Crowder didn't attend any voluntary activities this offseason. He is expected to be in attendance when mandatory minicamp starts Tuesday, according to Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media.

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported Sunday the Jets were looking for him to take "at least" a 50 percent cut on his non-guaranteed salary.

It's a sudden turnaround for Crowder, who led the team in receiving yards and overall touchdowns in 2020, with six scores on 699 yards through 12 games. He also led the group in 2019, his first with the team after four years in Washington.

Last season, the Jets' wide receiver room had its own issues, with Chris Hogan—who now plays professional lacrosse for the Premier Lacrosse League's Cannons Lacrosse Club—seeing time behind Breshad Perriman, Braxton Berrios and a slew of others.

But things have improved entering 2021. With rookie Zach Wilson ready to take over for the departed Sam Darnold, who was a disappointment through his three seasons in the Meadowlands, the new-look Jets have offseason signees Corey Davis and Keelan Cole alongside standout draft pick Elijah Moore, who will challenge Crowder in the slot.

With free agency on the line in 2022, Crowder will have to hope to see enough time to bolster his resume moving forward.