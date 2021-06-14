X

    Leon Edwards Reveals Nate Diaz's Advice After UFC 263 Fight: 'Name Your Price'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 14, 2021
    Christian Petersen

    Nate Diaz had pretty good advice for Leon Edwards after the latter beat him by unanimous decision at UFC 263 on Saturday night.

    "Nate told me after the fight, 'Don't let these motherf--kers tell you ain't s--t name your price or they will name it for you' and I felt that," Edwards tweeted Monday.

