Leon Edwards Reveals Nate Diaz's Advice After UFC 263 Fight: 'Name Your Price'

Christian Petersen

Nate Diaz had pretty good advice for Leon Edwards after the latter beat him by unanimous decision at UFC 263 on Saturday night.

"Nate told me after the fight, 'Don't let these motherf--kers tell you ain't s--t name your price or they will name it for you' and I felt that," Edwards tweeted Monday.



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.