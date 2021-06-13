Bucks' P.J. Tucker's Game 4 Defense Was 'Borderline Non-Basketball,' Steve Nash Says

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets don't seem too pleased with the way P.J. Tucker has been guarding them, which is probably a great sign for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Following the Bucks' 107-96 victory Sunday to even the Eastern Conference Semifinals at 2-2, Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash called Tucker's defense "borderline non-basketball physical at times" as the forward continues to use his 6'5", 245-pound frame to frustrate the Nets.

Tucker finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and one assist Sunday while posting a plus/minus of plus-14.

