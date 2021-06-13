X

    Bucks' P.J. Tucker's Game 4 Defense Was 'Borderline Non-Basketball,' Steve Nash Says

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 14, 2021

    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    The Brooklyn Nets don't seem too pleased with the way P.J. Tucker has been guarding them, which is probably a great sign for the Milwaukee Bucks.

    Following the Bucks' 107-96 victory Sunday to even the Eastern Conference Semifinals at 2-2, Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash called Tucker's defense "borderline non-basketball physical at times" as the forward continues to use his 6'5", 245-pound frame to frustrate the Nets.

    Tucker finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and one assist Sunday while posting a plus/minus of plus-14.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

