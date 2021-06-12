Nets Security Guard Who Broke Up Durant-Tucker Altercation Disciplined by NBA

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

The Brooklyn Nets security guard who went onto the basketball court to break up an altercation between Nets forward Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks forward P.J. Tucker will have decreased duties for the remainder of the Eastern Conference second-round playoff series.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps provided more information:

"A league spokesperson said that the Nets security official who made contact with P.J. Tucker during Game 3 will not work any remaining games of this series in Milwaukee, and won't be assigned to the court in Brooklyn during the remainder of the Eastern Conference semifinal."

Tucker was called for his fourth foul in the third quarter of Milwaukee's 86-83 win over Brooklyn in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series Thursday. An incensed Tucker then got into Durant's face, and the two jawed back and forth.

The security guard is then seen breaking up the fight while making contact with Tucker.

Per Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the security guard works as Durant's personal bodyguard and is on the Nets' payroll.

As for the aftermath of the moment, Tucker and Durant were called for double technicals.

The Bucks eventually won a defensive slugfest that ended in a three-point win, which cut the Nets' series lead in half to 2-1.

Game 4 will occur Sunday at 3 p.m. ET in Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum.