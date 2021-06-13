Jerome Baker, Dolphins Agree to 3-Year, $39M Contract Extension; $28.4M Guaranteed

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins signed linebacker Jerome Baker to a three-year, $39 million extension on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 24-year-old Ohio State product is entering the final year of his rookie contract and was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after earning $2.43 million this season. His extension carries $28.4 million guaranteed—more than seven times the amount he earned on his first contract.

