Brandon Moreno Wins UFC Flyweight Title, Becomes 1st Mexican-Born Champion

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Brandon Moreno made UFC history Saturday night, becoming the first Mexican-born flyweight champion with a Round 3 victory over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263.

Moreno, 27, entered the fight as the No. 1 flyweight contender before claiming the belt for himself with a rear-naked chokehold that Figueiredo couldn't help but be impressed with after submitting.

"This moment is so amazing," Moreno said after the win. "This f--king life. UFC released me, I wasn't that proud of my life, but watch me holding this belt. I feel so amazing."

Moreno is just the fourth fighter ever to hold the flyweight title, following Demetrious Johnson (2,142 days), Henry Cejudo (574 days) and Figueiredo (328 days).

The Tijuana-based star moves to 19-5-2 (3 KOs) in his career and hasn't dropped a bout since 2018. Moreno's first UFC stint ended with back-to-back losses to Sergio Pettis and Alexandre Pantoja in 2017 and 2018, respectively, but after a TKO of Maikel Perez at LFA 69, he returned to UFC with a vengence. En route to his battle with Figueiredo on Saturday, Moreno knocked off Kai Kara-France, Jussier Formiga and Brandon Royal.

"I used all six months for this," Moreno said, referring to the time between his draw against Figueiredo in December to their June rematch. "Starting in January, starting the year, making drills, to be better today, and watch me f--king now, I'm so f--king happy! Viva Mexico!"

It's unclear if a trilogy fight is up next for Moreno. For now, the first-ever Mexican-born flyweight champion is soaking up the moment after reaching the pinnacle of his career.