Nets Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie Targeting NBA Finals for Return from Knee injury

If the Brooklyn Nets reach the NBA Finals, they may have a reinforcement on the way in the form of guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Dinwiddie plans to return to the Nets "sooner than later" and has a goal of playing in the Finals after suffering a partially torn ACL in December.

Winfield noted that Dinwiddie has been rehabbing in Los Angeles since suffering the injury, and a source close to Dinwiddie said he will "definitely" be with the team in Brooklyn soon, at which point Nets doctors will need to clear him to play.

The 28-year-old Dinwiddie appeared in just three games this season before tearing his ACL. He started all three of those contests and averaged 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Since Dinwiddie went down, the Nets have made some significant changes to their roster, including acquiring 2018 NBA MVP James Harden from the Houston Rockets.

Harden suffered a hamstring injury in Game 1 of the Nets' second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks and has missed each of the past two games. With his status uncertain, the Nets could benefit from Dinwiddie's return.

Even though Dinwiddie would take a backseat to Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and a healthy Harden, he proved last season that he can be a key offensive player when called upon.

Dinwiddie appeared in 64 games and made 49 starts last season. He also put up career-best numbers across the board with averages of 20.6 points, 6.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers made.

Per Winfield, Dinwiddie wants to have the "fastest" return from an ACL tear and has been optimistic about his chances of returning this season since the tear was only partial.

Winfield noted that Nets head coach Steve Nash wasn't high on the chances of Dinwiddie returning during the playoffs when asked about it in May, saying when asked if it was possible, "I don't think so."

General manager Sean Marks said in April that he would "never bet against Spencer Dinwiddie."

Reaching the Finals is far from a guarantee for the second-seeded Nets, as they must get past the No. 3 Bucks in the second round and then beat either the Philadelphia 76ers or Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brooklyn holds a 2-1 series lead over Milwaukee, but it lost Game 3 86-83 and struggled mightily on offense without Harden in the lineup.

Even so, the duo of Durant and Irving may be enough to push the Nets all the way to the NBA Finals, and the return of Dinwiddie would provide Brooklyn's bench with a significant boost if the team makes it that far.