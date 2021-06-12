Floyd Mayweather Says His Home in Las Vegas Was Burglarized; Offers $100k for Help

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. announced Saturday he's offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of items stolen from his Las Vegas home.

Mayweather called the burglary "disturbing and hurtful" in an Instagram post:

"One's home is their sanctuary, place of peace, relaxation and comfort. When someone violates that sanctuary, it is disturbing and hurtful.

"One of my homes was burglarized in Las Vegas. They stole many valuable handbags and other belongings of substantial value. I am offering at least $100,000.00 reward for information that leads to the return of my belongings. The level of disrespect and greed it takes for someone to do this is unfathomable. Thank you for to anyone who comes forward with any information. God bless."

TMZ Sports reported Mayweather "recently returned" to his Vegas house after spending time in Miami following his exhibition fight against YouTube star Logan Paul on Sunday.

The former five-division world champion didn't provide a timeline for when the items might have been taken from the home.

Mayweather, who previously told TMZ he expected to bring in between $50 million and $100 million for last weekend's bout, was in total control throughout the glorified sparring session with Paul. No winner was declared.

The 44-year-old Michigan native's last official fight was an August 2017 knockout win over UFC star Conor McGregor that moved his career record to 50-0. His last victory against a full-time boxer came against Andre Berto in September 2015.

He told Lance Pugmire of The Athletic before the Paul fight his days chasing titles were over.

"There's no more real fights for me," Mayweather said. "Only exhibitions."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

His next logical step would be a fight against Jake Paul, Logan's brother, who's created a feud with the longtime face of boxing after stealing his hat during a May press conference.