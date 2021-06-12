Trae Young on Hawks' Game 3 Shooting Struggles: 'I'm Never Concerned'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young said Friday he's "never concerned" about the team's three-point shooting ability despite some struggles over the past two games.

The Hawks opened their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers by knocking down 20 of their 47 three-pointers (42.6 percent) in a Game 1 win, but they've lost the last two contests while making just 17 of 53 of their shots from beyond the arc (32.1 percent).

Young said the team has to "keep playing with confidence" because the players have worked "too hard" for the shooting slump to last much longer:

Atlanta ranked 12th in the NBA during the regular season by shooting 37.2 percent on threes.

Young led the way for the Hawks in the Game 3 with 28 points and eight assists in the 127-111 loss. Most of the outside shooting struggles came from the typically efficient reserve tandem of Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter, who combined to make just one of their nine three-point attempts.

Atlanta must also up its performance defensively, as the Sixers shot 58.2 percent from the field Friday while assisting on 28 of their 46 made baskets.

"It was like a downhill game tonight for us, where they were turning the corner on those screens with [Joel] Embiid and [Ben] Simmons and basically just playing in our paint," Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said. "We've got to do a better job of giving help, being up on the screens—but the guards have to get through those screens."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Game 4 is set for Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, with the Hawks looking to avoid a 3-1 series hole at home.