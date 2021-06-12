X

    Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen Takes Leave of Absence; Wife Undergoing Cancer Treatment

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 12, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt York

    Arizona Diamondbacks executive vice president and general manager Mike Hazen has taken a leave of absence as his wife, Nicole, undergoes treatment for glioblastoma.

    "First off, what I want to say, is that Nicole is doing OK," Hazen said Friday, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

    "She's grinding along. But being realistic about the journey we're on right now, knowing what my job demands, and knowing the most important thing to me, this is demanding a percentage of my time that's starting to creep into the ability for me to do (my job) here physically."

    The Diamondbacks general manager added that he "had to be honest about where I needed to be physically more often than not."

    Both Hazen and Diamondbacks president Derrick Hall said there is no timetable for the GM's return. 

    Diamondbacks assistant GM Amiel Sawdaye will handle day-to-day operations, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

    Per the Mayo Clinic, glioblastoma is an "aggressive type of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Nicole Hazen was diagnosed with a brain tumor in July 2020. She and Mike Hazen have four sons: Charlie, John, Teddy and Sam.

    Hazen has served in his current role since October 2016. He worked for Cleveland (2001-2005) and the Boston Red Sox (2006-2016) before arriving in Arizona.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      deGrom Left Game with Injury

      Mets ace left tonight's start against the Padres due to right flexor tendonitis

      deGrom Left Game with Injury
      MLB logo
      MLB

      deGrom Left Game with Injury

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      deGrom Making More History 🤯

      After 6 IP, 10 K and 1 hit night, deGrom now has lowest ERA (0.56) in MLB history through 10 starts

      deGrom Making More History 🤯
      MLB logo
      MLB

      deGrom Making More History 🤯

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Impact of Injuries on 2021 Diamondbacks

      Impact of Injuries on 2021 Diamondbacks
      Arizona Diamondbacks logo
      Arizona Diamondbacks

      Impact of Injuries on 2021 Diamondbacks

      AZ Snake Pit
      via AZ Snake Pit

      Scherzer Day to Day After Early Exit

      Nationals ace left game vs. Giants after tweaking his groin

      Scherzer Day to Day After Early Exit
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Scherzer Day to Day After Early Exit

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report