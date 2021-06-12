76ers' Ben Simmons 'Not Concerned' About Losing DPOY: 'I Want the Championship'

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons doesn't seem too bothered about finishing runner-up to Rudy Gobert for Defensive Player of the Year.

Speaking to reporters after Philly took Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, 127-111, over the Atlanta Hawks, to take a 2-1 series lead, Simmons reiterated that his focus remains on winning an NBA title.

Simmons offered up his congratulations to the Utah Jazz star but added individual awards aren't his goal. He wants to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy more than anything else.

He certainly helped his case with 18 points, seven assists and four rebounds on Friday night. Now the Sixers are just six wins away from reaching The Finals for the first time since 2001 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

If the Jazz, who lead their second-round series 2-0, continue to win, Gobert and Simmons move closer to matching up with an NBA title up for grabs.