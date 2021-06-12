Mets' Jacob deGrom Sets MLB Record for Lowest ERA Through 10 Starts

Mets' Jacob deGrom Sets MLB Record for Lowest ERA Through 10 StartsJune 12, 2021
Before exiting with right flexor tendonitis against the San Diego Padres on Friday night, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom continued putting up the type of statistics that are hard to comprehend.
Over six innings of one-hit ball, deGrom struck out 10 batters and lowered his ERA to 0.56 for the season. He also went 1-for-2 at the plate with two runs batted in, meaning the hurler has now driven in more runs (five) than he has allowed this season (four).
And that's just the start of how successful deGrom has been this year.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Jacob deGrom lowered his ERA to 0.56, the lowest in a pitcher's first 10 starts of a season since ER became official.<br>He hasn't allowed more than 1 ER in any of his 10 starts this season, the longest streak by any pitcher since Bob Gibson's 11 in 1968 (excluding openers). pic.twitter.com/dzTZfHpaPt
As impressive as all of those numbers are, there's also this: Entering Friday, deGrom had thrown 121 pitches over 100 miles per hour. The next closest starting pitcher has just 10.
The two-time Cy Young-winner is working on one of the best seasons in MLB history. Here's hoping deGrom's injury doesn't keep him out too long.
