    Report: Kevin Durant's Bodyguard Came on Court, Broke Up Skirmish with P.J. Tucker

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 11, 2021

    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had backup ready to go during his dustup with P.J. Tucker in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and that's not including his teammates. 

    According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Durant's personal bodyguard—who is on the Nets payroll—rushed the court during the third quarter and shoved Tucker to keep the two athletes separated.

    After Tucker was called for his fourth foul with 4:21 remaining in the frame, the former Houston Rockets forward immediately began jawing with Durant, who first turned away before getting right back in Tucker's face. 

    Brooklyn's Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown rushed over to separate the two at the same time that an unidentified person shoved Tucker out of the way. The ESPN broadcast guessed that it was a security guard who took to the floor. It appears they were half-right. 

    Analyst Jeff Van Gundy said during the broadcast that people who were involved "overreacted," saying the skirmish amounted to "nothing" as the rest of the team in booth wondered aloud if the presence of security on the floor may have helped escalate the situation with their pushing and shoving. 

    In addition to the personal foul on Tucker, both the Bucks forward and Durant were assessed double technical fouls before things calmed down. 

    It's unclear if Durant's bodyguard will face any disciplinary actions as a result of rushing onto the floor. 

    The Bucks went on to win 86-83, with Durant clanking a desperation three at the buzzer off the back of the rim. Both clubs will remain in Milwaukee for Game 4 on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. 

    Brooklyn holds a 2-1 series lead. 

