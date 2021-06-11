Timberwolves' Malik Beasley in Letter from Jail: 'This Last Year Is Just a Chapter'

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley said he's "working hard everyday on and off the court to be the best version" of himself while serving a 120-day jail sentence for pointing a gun toward a family who mistakenly pulled up to his house during a community tour in September.

In February, Beasley pleaded guilty to a felony charge of threats of violence. He began the jail sentence at Wright County Jail in Minnesota on June 1.

The 24-year-old Atlanta native wrote a letter addressed to his family, friends and fans that was posted on the Beasley Enterprises Instagram page on Friday, and said he's using the situation to work on himself.

"I want people to learn from me, because it's going to be one helluva story," Beasley said. "This last year is just a chapter, and I hoped you stayed tuned to the end."

He also joked his story will eventually become a 30 for 30 documentary.

"I'm not looking for sympathy or anything like that, just to understand I could easily fold and I won't," Beasley wrote. "For those who care, I love y'all and will return the favor I promise.'

The 2016 first-round pick out of Florida State was allowed to finish the 2020-21 season with the Wolves but suffered a hamstring injury in early April that forced him to miss the final six weeks of the campaign. He averaged 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 37 games.

Beasley was also suspended for 12 games without pay by the NBA in February.

He's under contract with Minnesota through 2022-23 with a team option for the following season as part of a four-year, $60 million deal.

His jail sentence is scheduled to end before the next NBA season gets underway in October.