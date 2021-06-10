Judge Rejects Lawsuit Seeking to Return 2021 MLB All-Star Game to Atlanta

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Major League Baseball's All-Star Game will remain in Denver after a Manhattan judge rejected a lawsuit that sought to return it to Atlanta on Thursday.

The league moved the game because of Georgia's controversial voting law, and the Washington-based Job Creators Network filed a lawsuit seeking to change that in addition to $100 million in compensatory damages and $1 billion in punitive damages, per Larry Neumeister of the Associated Press.

However, U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Carponi ruled against the group, which was represented by attorney Howard Kleinhendler.

Carponi ruled that Kleinhendler was unable to prove the move was unconstitutional and would cost businesses in the Atlanta area an irreparable $100 million.

Steve Gardner of USA Today noted that Job Creators Network is a conservative advocacy group, and Kleinhendler was part of former President Donald Trump's legal team that failed to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

MLB said the group "failed to meet the requirements for preliminary injunctive relief," while the players association called the lawsuit "political theater" and "frivolous."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The All-Star Game is scheduled for July 13 at Coors Field.