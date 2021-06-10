X

    Brisbane, Australia Set to Be Named Host of 2032 Olympics; 1st Unopposed Selection

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 10, 2021

    AP Photo/Koji Sasahara

    Brisbane, Australia, is set to be named the host city of the 2032 Summer Olympics next month.

    According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Brisbane will become the first Olympic host city to ever be selected unopposed.

    It was noted that Brisbane vying unopposed for the 2032 Summer Games became possible under a streamlined bidding system, as the International Olympic Committee named Brisbane a "preferred candidate."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

