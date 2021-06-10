X

    Michael Malone Says Nuggets 'Got Our Asses Kicked' by Suns in Game 2

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 10, 2021

    AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

    Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone succinctly summed things up after his team's 123-98 loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of their Western Conference second-round playoff series on Wednesday.

    "We got our asses kicked," he told reporters.

    Phoenix held serve in each of the first two games at home, and the second one was never truly in doubt.

    The Nuggets struggled on both sides of the floor. Defensively, they had no counter for Chris Paul's overall control of the game in pick-and-rolls and atop the key. He mixed in midrange jumpers, lobs inside and kickouts to the wing, and the result was 17 points and 15 assists with no turnovers for the future Hall of Famer.

    Six Suns scored in double figures, and the balance prevented Denver from consistently sending additional help to deal with Paul or Devin Booker as the game slipped away.

    Offensively, the Nuggets didn't get nearly enough help for Nikola Jokic.

    The newly crowned MVP finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists and would have put up even better numbers if he didn't sit out for the stretch run because the game was already out of reach.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    However, Michael Porter Jr. appeared to labor with back concerns and shot just 3-of-13 from the field, and the visitors didn't have a second playmaker to provide support for their big man with Jamal Murray still out because of a torn left ACL.

    The Nuggets now must win four of the next five in order to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the second successive year.

    Game 3 is Friday in Denver.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Michael Malone Says Nuggets 'Got Our Asses Kicked' by Suns in Game 2

      Michael Malone Says Nuggets 'Got Our Asses Kicked' by Suns in Game 2
      Denver Nuggets logo
      Denver Nuggets

      Michael Malone Says Nuggets 'Got Our Asses Kicked' by Suns in Game 2

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Five Takeaways from Phoenix’s Game 2 gut punch

      Five Takeaways from Phoenix’s Game 2 gut punch
      Denver Nuggets logo
      Denver Nuggets

      Five Takeaways from Phoenix’s Game 2 gut punch

      Denver Stiffs
      via Denver Stiffs

      Suns Rout Jokic, Nuggets in Game 2

      Suns Rout Jokic, Nuggets in Game 2
      Denver Nuggets logo
      Denver Nuggets

      Suns Rout Jokic, Nuggets in Game 2

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Rudy Gobert Wins NBA DPOY 🔒🚨

      Jazz star beats out Ben Simmons and Draymond Green to win his third Defensive Player of the Year award

      Rudy Gobert Wins NBA DPOY 🔒🚨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Rudy Gobert Wins NBA DPOY 🔒🚨

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report