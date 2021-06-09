X

    Hawks' De'Andre Hunter to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury, Miss Rest of NBA Playoffs

    Adam WellsJune 10, 2021

    Elsa/Pool Photo via AP

    After De'Andre Hunter sat out the first two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Atlanta Hawks forward's season has ended because of a knee injury. 

    The Hawks announced Wednesday that Hunter will undergo surgery to repair a meniscus injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the postseason. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

