Peyton Manning Elected to Broncos Ring of Fame After Leading DEN to Super Bowl 50 Win

The Denver Broncos announced Wednesday that retired quarterback Peyton Manning has been elected into the team's Ring of Fame.

Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis released the following statement on the news:

Manning spent four seasons with the Broncos from 2012-15 and led them to a win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50, which was his final NFL game.

While Manning is perhaps best known for what he accomplished during his first 13 NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, he has a special place in Broncos history.

In addition to winning a Super Bowl with Denver, Manning was a three-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro and one-time NFL MVP during his four-year run with the Broncos.

His 2013 season was historic, as he completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns, both of which still stand as single-season NFL records.

The Broncos reached the playoffs in each of Manning's four seasons with the team and went to the Super Bowl twice. The Super Bowl 50 victory marked the second Super Bowl win of Manning's illustrious career, as he previously won a title with the Colts.

All told, Manning is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history with 14 Pro Bowl nods, seven first-team All-Pro selections, five NFL MVP awards and two Super Bowl triumphs to his credit.

He also ranks third in NFL history in career passing yards with 71,940 and third in passing touchdowns with 539, behind only Tom Brady and Drew Brees in both categories.

The 45-year-old Manning was chosen for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February and will officially be inducted in August.

He is also part of the Colts' Ring of Honor, had his No. 18 retired by the organization and has a statue of his likeness outside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Entering the Broncos' Ring of Fame was one of the final major accomplishments left for Manning, and he can now check that off his list.