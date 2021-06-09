Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Changing Jersey Number from No. 23 to No. 6 Next Season

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

It's time to buy a new LeBron James jersey again.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Tim Cato reported the Los Angeles Lakers star plans to change his jersey number from No. 23 to No. 6 for the 2021-22 NBA season. He previously wore No. 6 during his four-year run with the Miami Heat.

This would ostensibly allow Anthony Davis to assume the No. 23 jersey, which he used for his seven seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans. According to Charania and Cato, Davis is sticking with No. 3, however.

Fans are bound to note James was wearing No. 6 in the latest trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The move appears to have been coming well before Wednesday's report.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported in July 2019 that James was prepared to hand the No. 23 jersey to Davis following the eight-time All-Star's trade from New Orleans. However, the league prevented the switch, in part because Nike had already produced a significant number of James jerseys ahead of the 2019-20 season.

As this year rolled around, a Lakers spokesperson told Silver Screen & Roll's Harrison Faigen that Davis was happy to hold on to No. 3, thus ruling out the switch.

The quick turnaround between the team's 2020 NBA Finals victory last October and season-opener in December may have been another factor in James waiting until now to go back to No. 6.

This opens the door for James to potentially have two different numbers retired by the Lakers, an honor already bestowed upon Kobe Bryant (Nos. 8 and 24).